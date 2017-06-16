Pet of the Week: Help Darci find a loving home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pet of the Week: Help Darci find a loving home

Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Darci is searching for a permanent family or person to live with.  The 3-year-old American/Pit Bull Mix is a sweet friendly girl.  The way to her heart is through her stomach.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Darci isn't too interested in toys or other dogs, she adores hanging out with her human pals. If you ever need a dinner date, Darci is your gal.  She can be a bit jumpy at times, so Roadruck says training would be a great idea.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin also has an adoption event on Friday, June 16 at the Family Video in Beloit.  Stop by between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to check out adoptable animals.

Click here for adoption information.

