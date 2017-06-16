President Trump expected to announce new policy on Cuba

MIAMI, Fla. (WKOW) -- President Trump is expected to reveal his administration's new policy toward Cuba in a speech Friday. The president will likely be rolling back portions of the Obama-era policies that softened relations with Cuba.

These new policies reflect what President Trump promised as a candidate to the anti-Castro voters in Florida. Sources have told ABC News Trump will likely redefine trade and travel policy, so you will have to prove your reason for travel instead of using the honor code. Also Trump is likely redefining what it means to be part of the Cuban military, which could affect U.S. companies doing business in Cuba.

This week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the reason for these changes is because of how the Cuban regime treats its people. "What we have to achieve in approaching Cuba is if we're going to sustain the sunny side of this relationship, Cuba must, absolutely must, begin to address its human rights challenges," said Tillerson.

Sources have said the president is not planning to close the newly re-opened U.S. embassy in Havana, reimplement limits on U.S. based money transfers or change family travel policies.

The speech will follow Air Force One's touchdown in Miami scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.