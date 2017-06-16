Virginia shooting suspect's wife addresses media

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WKOW) -- We're hearing from the wife of the suspect in the mass shooting at a Congressional Baseball Game practice. Sue Hodgkinson the widow of James T. Hodgkinson, the man shot and killed by police after he allegedly shot a congressman and three others at a baseball field in Alexandria Wednesday morning, is sharing her story for the first time publicly.

When a reporter asked her how she felt, Hodgkinson replied, "Horrible... Horrible."

The press conference was an emotional testimony for her. She was seemingly nervous and still shaken; her eyes were full of tears, and her answers were brief.

"We haven't been together since March," Hodgkinson said. She told reporters her husband left Illinois for D.C. in March to go work on taxes and that he talked a lot about politics in his daily life.

She added her husband hadn't told her much before he left, but he made clear plans to leave, selling almost everything he owned from his businesses.

The couple had been married almost thirty years, she said. "I cannot believe he did this... I had no idea this was gonna happen, and I don't know what to say about it. I can't wrap my head around it."

Sue Hodgkinson asked for privacy for herself, her daughters and her neighbors.