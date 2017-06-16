Dog parks highlighted for Dane Co. Parks "Free Days" Sat.

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Saturday, you can enjoy dog parks in Dane County. It's all part of the "Free Days" for Dane County Parks.Saturday, June 17 is dedicated to dog parks. Dane County officials say there are seven dogs. They are located in: Badger Prairie, Indian Lake, Prairie Moraine, Token Creek, and Viking County parks, along with Yahara Heights/Cherokee Marsh, and Capital Springs Recreation Area.Later this year, there will be a new dog park at Anderson County Park in Oregon.
