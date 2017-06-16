Viewers report storm damage in Lafayette Co., NWS missing reports

LAFAYETTE CO. (WKOW) -- Viewers have been telling 27 News there's extensive storm damage in Lafayette County, but the National Weather Service hasn't received any detailed information about it.

27 News has gotten multiple messages and calls about storm damage in South Wayne, in Lafayette County. The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office told us there wasn't anything significant.

Overnight Alliant Energy reported two outages that left about 200 people without power. As of 8 a.m. Friday, those two outages still exist, but only 18 customers are without power.

Only one generic storm damage report was sent to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is the official hub for storm damage. Law enforcement and emergency management officials can send those reports, but many of them come directly from residents. Without reports/photos sent to NWS or news outlets directly, there's no way for media to be aware of reported damage.

If you have storm damage to report to NWS, click here. If you want to send us your weather photos, they can go to connect@wkow.com.