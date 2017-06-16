Steve Stricker with plenty of family support at US Open

For Steve Stricker, family is never far on the course. The Edgerton native's wife serves as his caddy. Also this week, his daughter has been able to follow him from shot to shot. She has certainly not been alone.

"Yesterday on the first hole, I think I saw 10-15 people that I knew from home or from Edgerton," she chuckled. "Yeah, it's been a lot of fun."

Bobbi has seen her dad play in person plenty of times. However, she quickly came to realize this would be different as Steve Stricker has been swarmed with affection from the state golf fans this week.

"It's a little different. I think he said that too once he got here, it was going to be a little different. But yeah, it's been really nice."

It's also been educational for Bobbi. After starring on the tennis court at Waunakee High School, she decided to turn her attention to golf. She spent this past year on the University of Wisconsin golf team. As always, she is studying her father's every move on the course this week.

"Just how he acts and his demeanor when he's on the golf course, I've always tried to take in and learn from. "

One thing Bobbi has always known but has been driven home this week...her father is Wisconsin golfing royalty.

""Yeah. Maybe a little bit," she grins. "It's been cool."