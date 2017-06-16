Bucks to hire Jon Horst as general manager - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks to hire Jon Horst as general manager

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Bucks are staying in-house to fill their general manager vacancy.
   A league source with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the team plans to name director of basketball operations Jon Horst as its next GM.
   Horst would replace John Hammond, who left to take the Orlando Magic job last month. The decision was first reported by ESPN.com.
   Horst will take over a young, promising roster led by All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks finished above. 500 for the first time since 2009-10, losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first round in six games.
   The franchise is also moving into a new downtown arena next year.
   Horst was hired by the Bucks as basketball operations director in 2008.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>

  • Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt to finish draft class

    Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt to finish draft class

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round pick T.J. Watt to a four-year contract.    Watt, a linebacker from Wisconsin and the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was taken with the 30th overall pick in the draft. He is the last of Pittsburgh's eight draft picks to sign. Financial details were not released.    Watt actually began his collegiate career as a tight end before switching to linebacker. He played in 27 games for the Badgers, making 14...More >>
    The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round pick T.J. Watt to a four-year contract.    Watt, a linebacker from Wisconsin and the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was taken with the 30th overall pick in the draft. He is the last of Pittsburgh's eight draft picks to sign. Financial details were not released.    Watt actually began his collegiate career as a tight end before switching to linebacker. He played in 27 games for the Badgers, making 14...More >>

  • Badgers basketball team adds two

    Badgers basketball team adds two

    The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory. 

    More >>

    The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.