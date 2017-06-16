UWPD squad involved in crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday morning, around 7:30, Lt. Cherise Caradine was driving a UWPD squad when she was struck from behind while stopped in traffic on Highway 19.

Lt. Caradine was waiting to turn left into the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center in Waunakee when a vehicle traveling between 50-60 mph struck her squad. The lieutenant was evaluated and didn't appear to be injured at the scene, but was then taken, as a precaution, by UWPD to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Caradine's K-9 partner, Casey, was not in the vehicle at the time.

The driver of the other vehicle was evaluated, but reported no injuries.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.