Deputies injured during arrest of Dane County man

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports they were looking for 43-year-old Jeffrey Boyce, Jr., of Morrisonville, for an incident that took place late Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

Boyce was wanted for stalking, two counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

It was reported Boyce was at a local business in the Village of Rio where he created a disturbance just before noon Friday. He was later located in the Village of Pardeeville by a Columbia County deputy.

Boyce was combative and non-compliant, which led to a brief stand-off. Additional deputies arrived and a taser was used on two occasions in an attempt to take Boyce into custody. Deputies were able to take control of Boyce utilizing control techniques.

Along with the above mentioned charges, additional charges of felony attempted battery to law enforcement and resisting arrest. Two deputies did receive minor injuries during the arrest.

Boyce is currently sitting in the Columbia County Jail.