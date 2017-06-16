UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

MADISON (WKOW) -

The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:

  • Men’s Tennis Coach Danny Westerman’s three-year contract was extended through May 31, 2020.
  • Women’s Tennis Coach Kelcy McKenna’s three-year contract was extended through June 30, 2020.
  • Men’s Golf Coach Michael Burcin’s three-year contract was extended through May 31, 2020.
  • Women’s Golf Coach Todd Oehrlein’s three-year contract was extended through June 30, 2020.
  • Softball Coach Yvette Healy’s three-year contract was extended through June 30, 2020.
  • Men’s Rowing Coach Chris Clark’s three-year contract was extended through June 30, 2020.
  • Women’s Rowing Coach Bebe Bryan’s three-year contract was extended through June 30, 2020.
  • Director of Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track & Field Mick Byrne’s three-year contract was extended through June 30, 2020.

