UPDATE: Elderly man dies at U.S. Open

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Law enforcement has confirmed with WISN in Milwaukee that an elderly man who was with his family at the U.S. Open Friday has died.

The man was wearing a "do not resuscitate" bracelet. His death is being considered natural.

*****

ERIN (WKOW) -- The USGA has released a statement Friday afternoon about the passing of a spectator at the U.S. Open.