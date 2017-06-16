UPDATE: Elderly man dies at U.S. Open - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Elderly man dies at U.S. Open

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Law enforcement has confirmed with WISN in Milwaukee that an elderly man who was with his family at the U.S. Open Friday has died. 

The man was wearing a "do not resuscitate" bracelet. His death is being considered natural.

ERIN (WKOW) -- The USGA has released a statement Friday afternoon about the passing of a spectator at the U.S. Open.

The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago. Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time.

