Man sits in Dane County Jail on charges of OWI-2nd causing injury

OREGON (WKOW) -- Oregon police officers were called to a crash Thursday afternoon on Braun Road at North Main Street.

The accident involved a cement mixing truck and a pickup. The driver of the cement truck suffered minor injuries. The driver of the pickup left the scene and was found a a home in the Village of Oregon.

David Shogren (46) was taken into custody and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of OWI-2nd causing injury, threats to law enforcement, failure to report an accident, and other related charges.