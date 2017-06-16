Four injured when car plows into pedestrians in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Four injured when car plows into pedestrians in Milwaukee

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: WISN PHOTO: WISN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- WISN reports three pedestrians were severely injured when a driver crashed into them on Milwaukee's north side.

The crash happened on West North and North Fond du Lac Avenues shortly after 10:00 a.m. 

The pedestrians and the driver of the vehicle were all taken to the hospital.

This accident remains under investigation.

