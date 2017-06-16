Fitchburg cell phone store robbed midday Friday

FITCHBURG (WKOW) – Police say no one was injured in an armed robbery of the Metro PCS store in Fitchburg late Friday morning.

A news release says officers were called to the store at 2917 Fish Hatchery Road at 11:24 a.m. after a masked man with a gun robbed the store of cash and several cell phones.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a black man about 5'9” with a thin build and weighing about 140 pounds. He was wearing a black, hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans.

Police say the suspect fled in a southerly direction but it's not known if he was on foot or drove away.

Anyone having information should contact the City of Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.