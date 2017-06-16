Neighborhood on alert after two, potential child enticement attempts

MADISON (WKOW) -- A west side Madison neighborhood is on alert after police officials say there were two, potential child enticements within blocks of each other, involving the same suspect.



Madison Police officials say an 11-year old boy on a bicycle was approached by a man in a car June 9 and urged to get inside, and offered space for his bike. Authorities say the child rode away. The incident took place at Lacrosse Lane and South Eau Claire Avenue.



Police officials a 13-year old girl on a bicycle Thursday was followed by a car, at South Eau Claire Avenue and Regent Street, with the child able to ride off away from the car.

Authorities say in both instances, the car is described as a dark blue or black, smaller SUV, possibly a Subaru Forrester. Also, in both cases, the suspect driver is described as white, clean shaven, and in his thirties or forties.



"It's pretty scary," says Camie Morris, who's a member of the Hill Farms Pool, located near where the girl was approached.



Madison Police spokesperson Officer Howard Payne says neighborhood parents should discuss what happened with their children.



"We also think it's important for you to devise a plan for your child," Payne says.