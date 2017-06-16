Immigration rights activists are pleased by Trumps decision to keep DACA intact

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Trump Administration is doing a 180 after announcing late last night that it would leave parts of an Obama-Era immigration policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA in place, at least for now.

The immigration policy leaves the clause intact that allows children of undocumented citizens to remain in the United States. However the other policy's sister, known the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans or DAPA also clause would be removed.

DAPA would have allowed parents of undocumented children to stay, but never took effect since it has been hung up in legal battles since being penned back in 2014.

The removal of that clause could potentially effect 5 million people according to estimates. But leaders of Dane County's Latino community are relieved to hear about the president's decision to keep DACA intact.

Karen Menendez Coller the Executive Director of Centro Hispano of Dane County says all of the pushing from immigration rights groups may have led to what she calls a step in the right direction for the Trump administration.

"There are a lot of community members that are immigrants here that are on the program. And so, for a long time we were uncertain about what the national climate was going to for their future in this country and this gives us a little bit more hope," says Menendez-Coller, but adds it's far too early to say whether President Trump's decision on DACA will lead to a more positive stance on all immigration matters.

