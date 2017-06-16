The Food Shed opens its doors, making free food available to everyone in the community

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Food Shed opened its doors Friday for the first time this season. There is more than one shed, in fact there are actually there are actually four sheds, or refrigerators, in different buildings around the University's campus.

The "sheds" contain food produced by researchers and student agriculture groups, some of which is given away during limited hours in the school year, but had mostly been being composted during the summer. Hannah DePorter, the program's founder says that's where she got her idea for the Food Shed.

"I was still thinking, 'Wow, this is a lot of food that could be given to people, just sitting here. And really high-quality produce, because it's a breeding program, so you're breeding for different flavors and colors."

The program is paid for through a grant, with the refrigerators being used to help the food stay fresh longer. The sheds will be open any time the buildings are open, with the food being free for everyone.