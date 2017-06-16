Strawberry Fest celebrates 30th year in Sun Prairie on Saturday

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Event planners say Strawberryfest is returning tomorrow for its 30th year on Saturday, June 17.

Events begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m. at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim in Sun Prairie.

Proceeds from the festival will help fund programs and activities that promote independence, nutrition, socialization and safety for senior adults in Northeast Dane County.

With over 1,000 quarts of freshly picked strawberries for sale, everyone can enjoy the homegrown sweetness of Wisconsin's beautiful berries from Kirschbaum's Strawberry Acres in Beaver Dam.

Activities include a 5K/10K Run/Walk, strawberry sales, a craft fair, activities for kids, a rummage sale, book sale, delicious food, drawings and raffles and a free outdoor stage. Adults 21 and over also can enjoy visiting the wine tasting tent.

Entertainment this year will be Marcy and the Highlights from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The aging population is expected to continue to increase as the baby boomers reach retirement age, resulting in an increase in the need for services and programs for older adults. The Colonial Club is a nonprofit that enhances the well-being and independence of older adults. Proceeds will help fund programs and activities that promote independence, nutrition, socialization and safety for senior adults in Northeast Dane County.

For more information, call 837-4611, go to colonialclub.org or check out the group's Facebook page.