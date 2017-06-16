Stricker Makes The Cut After Round Two of the U.S. Open

Edgerton native Steve Stricker will play in round three of the U.S. Open on Saturday after a par 72 on Friday to sit at one over, making the cut to continue playing at Erin Hills.

"I would like to shoot a good round here." Stricker said after his second round. "I'm on the verge of it I feel like."

Hideki Matsuyama had quite a day at Erin Hills. Chez Reavie, too.

Matsuyama and Reavie each shot a 7-under 65 in the second round of the U.S. Open. Matsuyama moved into a tie for eighth at 5 under, and Reavie was 4 under in a tie for 13th.

After Matsuyama and Reavie, the next best round of the day was Bill Haas' 68.

Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka are tied for the lead at 7 under.

Matsuyama birdied six of his first eight holes. Reavie had five birdies in a six-hole stretch beginning on No. 11.

