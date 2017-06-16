Paul Nehlen to challenge Paul Ryan again, lost by wide margin in - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Paul Nehlen to challenge Paul Ryan again, lost by wide margin in 2016

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Paul Nehlen says he will run against House Speaker Paul Ryan after losing to him in the Republican primary by 68 points last year.
Nehlen announced his 2018 candidacy on Friday in an email that doubled as a fundraising plea. Nehlen says he's running against Ryan because "Ryan has led the way to thwart President Trump's bold agenda every step of the way."

Nehlen courted Trump voters last year. His longshot candidacy garnered attention after Trump praised him and initially stopped short of endorsing Ryan. Trump endorsed Ryan days later.

Ryan angered some conservatives when he uninvited Trump to a campaign rally last fall and said he would no longer defend him after a tape emerged of Trump making vulgar sexually charged comments.

Ryan's campaign spokesman had no immediate comment.

