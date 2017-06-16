Girl's State Soccer: Edgewood and Oregon Lose in Semifinals - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Girl's State Soccer: Edgewood and Oregon Lose in Semifinals

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

Edgewood and Oregon had their season's come to a close in their respective divisions in semifinal final play of the WIAA girl's soccer state tournament on Friday in Milwaukee.

In division three, Edgewood's match with Winneconne ended in a 1-1 tie, but Winneconne won the shootout (3-1) to advance to the title game and eliminate the Crusaders. 

In division two Oregon came out on the losing end to Whitefish Bay in a 3-1 loss. Holly Kaboord score the lone goal for the Panthers at the (89:42) mark.

