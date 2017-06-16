Toxic blue-green algae bloom stretches across Lake Mendota & Yahara River

Madison police are searching for a suspicious person who followed a 13-year-old female, in a very similar case to one reported last week.More >>
USGA reports spectator passes away at the U.S. Open.More >>
A Rock County deputy is receiving high praise for his effort to save the life of a tree-trimmer after an unthinkable accident happened Wednesday afternoon.More >>
When a reporter asked her how she felt, Hodgkinson replied, "Horrible... Horrible."More >>
A Monona woman died in Lake Waubesa 20 years ago this week. Authorities have not solved the case into the death of Daniela Offerdahl. And her family is still waiting for answers.More >>
A west side Madison neighborhood is on alert after police officials say there were two, potential child enticements within blocks of each other, involving the same suspectMore >>
A 102-year-old Verona great grandfather is celebrating after becoming king of the tennis court, one last time.More >>
A Wisconsin lawmaker says it is up to community groups to raise the alarm about gun violence, because legislators have largely given up on trying to restrict firearms.More >>
Police say no one was injured in an armed robbery of the Metro PCS store in Fitchburg late this morning.More >>
USGA reports spectator passes away at the U.S. Open.More >>
No injuries reported after UWPD squad is rear-ended while stopped in traffic.More >>
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.More >>
We answer the question "why aren't you covering storm damage in our area?", and show you how to report storm damage to the National Weather Service.More >>
The death toll from a fire that engulfed a residential high-rise building in London this week has climbed to 30 as rescue workers continue to search for survivors, police said, adding that the blaze did not appear to have been deliberately started.More >>
