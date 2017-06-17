500 local volunteers pack meals for starving children - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

500 local volunteers pack meals for starving children

VERONA (WKOW) -- 500 volunteers are rallying together this weekend to feed starving children.

They gathered Friday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Verona to pack more than 100,000 meals over the course of two days.

It's a partnership with the non-profit, Feed my Starving Children.

The food is then shipped all over the world to children who need it.

Sheryl Henry and her son started this effort in our area in 2012, after they went on a mission trip and it's grown tremendously.

"As of this packing session this weekend, we will have packed over the past five years a half a million meals that have gone out to feed children," she says.

Leading up to this event, the group holds fundraisers throughout the year, to raise the $22,000 needed to buy the food.

They'll be hosting another meal packing event next February.

