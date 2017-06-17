Two people killed in crash in southern Dane County

TOWN OF RUTLAND (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in the southern part of the county.

Deputies say they were called to the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 92 in the town of Rutland around 10:20 p.m. Friday. Deputies say a car and a minivan collided.

There was one person in each vehicle. Both were dead by the time deputies got to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.