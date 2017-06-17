Deputies use tourniquet to stop inmate's suicide attempt - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deputies use tourniquet to stop inmate's suicide attempt

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A quick-thinking deputy used a tourniquet to stop a Dane County Jail inmate's suicide attempt.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the inmate attempted suicide around 8:30 p.m. Friday by cutting his left wrist with a jail-issued disposable razor. A deputy saw blood on the floor of the housing unit and called for help. While officers and nursing staff were struggling to stop the flow of blood, one deputy ran to his duty bag to get a tourniquet. The tourniquet was applied above the wound and effectively stopped the blood flow.

Madison Fire and EMS took the inmate to a local hospital. The inmate's wound was treated and he was taken back to the jail.

The Sheriff's Office says inmates at the Dane County Jail have the opportunity to use razors and other hygiene items upon request.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.