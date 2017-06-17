Deputies use tourniquet to stop inmate's suicide attempt

MADISON (WKOW) -- A quick-thinking deputy used a tourniquet to stop a Dane County Jail inmate's suicide attempt.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the inmate attempted suicide around 8:30 p.m. Friday by cutting his left wrist with a jail-issued disposable razor. A deputy saw blood on the floor of the housing unit and called for help. While officers and nursing staff were struggling to stop the flow of blood, one deputy ran to his duty bag to get a tourniquet. The tourniquet was applied above the wound and effectively stopped the blood flow.

Madison Fire and EMS took the inmate to a local hospital. The inmate's wound was treated and he was taken back to the jail.

The Sheriff's Office says inmates at the Dane County Jail have the opportunity to use razors and other hygiene items upon request.