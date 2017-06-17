Crews battle early morning Mazomanie house fire

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in the southern part of the county.More >>
It shocked several people out on the lake and walking around it.More >>
A giant blue-green algae bloom covered wide areas on the southern shore of Lake Mendota and the Yahara River Friday afternoon.More >>
Madison police are searching for a suspicious person who followed a 13-year-old female, in a very similar case to one reported last week.More >>
USGA reports spectator passes away at the U.S. Open.More >>
A Rock County deputy is receiving high praise for his effort to save the life of a tree-trimmer after an unthinkable accident happened Wednesday afternoon.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Food Shed opened its doors Friday for the first time this season. There is more than one shed, in fact there are actually there are actually four sheds, or refrigerators, in different buildings around the University's campus.More >>
A west side Madison neighborhood is on alert after police officials say there were two, potential child enticements within blocks of each other, involving the same suspectMore >>
A 102-year-old Verona great grandfather is celebrating after becoming king of the tennis court, one last time.More >>
A Wisconsin lawmaker says it is up to community groups to raise the alarm about gun violence, because legislators have largely given up on trying to restrict firearms.More >>
Police say no one was injured in an armed robbery of the Metro PCS store in Fitchburg late this morning.More >>
No injuries reported after UWPD squad is rear-ended while stopped in traffic.More >>
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.More >>
