Crews battle early morning Mazomanie house fire

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Mazomanie Fire officials are investigating what started a house fire on West Hudson Street.  Firemen fought the flames for about 30 minutes and gained entry to the 2nd floor using a ladder.  Dane County Communications says they have no information on whether anyone was inside when the fire broke out. 

