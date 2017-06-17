Bullets hit home on Madison's south side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bullets hit home on Madison's south side

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are trying to figure out who shot and hit a home on the south side of the city Friday night.

According to a press release, the shooting happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Russett Road near Raymond Road.  The bullets went through a front window and hit the siding.  

Police say no one was hurt.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.