Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WKOW) -- The judge has declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case after a jury could not reach a verdict.

The jury deliberated for more than 50 hours. During deliberations Thursday, the men and women of the jury said they were deadlocked, but the judge encouraged the to keep deliberating and come to an agreement. The mistrial was declared shortly after deliberation resumed Saturday morning.

Cosby was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. His defense argued their encounter was consensual.

The prosecution told reporters they plan to re-try the case.