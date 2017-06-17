Driver arrested after causing fatal crash in Lafayette County

NEW DIGGINGS TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 11 in New Diggings Township.

The front seat passenger, Patricio Soto-Alarcon (35), also of Darlington, WI was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office.

The driver, Mateo Fuentes Flores (22) was arrested after crashing his 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer. He faces multiple charges including but not limited to Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (2nd offense), knowingly Operating While Revoked Causing Death and Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Flores remains at the Lafayette County Jail, awaiting his first appearance.

A back seat passenger, Hiliberto Fuentes Cervantes (22) both of Darlington, WI was transported from the scene by Hazel Green EMS to Southwest Health Center in Platteville with minor injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the vehicle left the paved portion of the roadway onto the right shoulder, striking the guardrail. The vehicle then crossed all three lanes of traffic, striking the embankment on the north side of the road. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its top.

All three occupants were wearing seat-belts and remained in the vehicle.

This is the second Motor Vehicle Fatality of 2017 on Lafayette County roadways.