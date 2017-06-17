Deputies prevent suicide attempt at Dane County Jail - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deputies prevent suicide attempt at Dane County Jail

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say emergency medical procedures by deputies at the Dane County Jail in Madison prevented an inmate from killing himself.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday when an inmate cut his wrists with a disposable razor issued by the jail.

A deputy conducting a safety and security check noticed blood on the floor of the inmate's cell and called for help.

Authorities say a tourniquet was used to stop the bleeding. The inmate was treated at a local hospital and released.

The sheriff's office says all of its deputies are equipped with tourniquets in case they get wounded in the line of duty.

