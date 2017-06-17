Youth experts say ordinary products being bought to conceal drugs

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin residents are learning that baseball caps, energy drink cans and water bottles are among the ordinary items that can be purchased on the internet to conceal illegal drugs.

The Chippewa Herald reports that "Hiding in Plain Sight" was one of the presentations at a recent Healthy Youth Chippewa County event hosted by the Chippewa Falls School District.

Attendees were presented with a variety of seemingly normal items and challenged to figure out which ones contained hidden compartments where drugs could be stored. Items included baseball caps, water bottles, energy drink bottles and a Rubik's cube.

Lillian Pinero of the Burnett County Prevention Coalition says all of the items are available to be purchased online without checking the age of the buyer.