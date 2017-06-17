UW-Madison adopts new drone policy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new policy governing the use of unmanned aerial devices at a Wisconsin university allows researchers and instructors to use the drones on campus for research or educational purposes.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that University of Wisconsin-Madison's new policy will apply to indoor and outdoor spaces connected with the university, both in the United States and abroad.

Students may apply to fly a drone if it relates to coursework or other academic purposes. The university's new Unmanned Aircraft Systems Ethics and Safety Committee will ensure operators are compliant with Federal Aviation Administration standards.

Steve Ackerman is the associate vice chancellor for research in the physical sciences. He says using drones recreationally or for marketing purposes by the public is still prohibited on campus.