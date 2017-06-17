Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke reportedly cancels bid for White House post

MADISON (WKOW) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke reportedly has withdrawn his name from consideration for an assistant secretary position at the Department of Homeland Security.

The Washington Post says one of the sheriff's advisors confirmed that action to a reporter late Saturday afternoon.

Clarke was expected to start in his new role at DHS at the end of June. The Post reports, however, that one person close to the administration says Clarke's appointment had been subject to significant delays that contributed to him rescinding accepting the new position.

The announcement of his potential appointment in mid-May came shortly after an investigation into the death of a Milwaukee County Jail inmate who died of dehydration.

The paper quotes Clarke advisor Craig Peterson as saying. "Sheriff Clarke is 100 percent committed to the success of President Trump and believes his skills could be better utilized to promote the president’s agenda in a more aggressive role."

Peterson says President Trump and Clarke met when the president was in Wisconsin this past Tuesday and reportedly discussed other positions in which Clarke could support Trump.