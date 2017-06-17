Multiple funnels reported in southern Wisconsin Saturday evening - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Multiple funnels reported in southern Wisconsin Saturday evening

DARLINGTON (WKOW) - Multiple funnels have been spotted around southern Wisconsin this evening in Brooklyn, New Glarus and Darlington.

Darlington Police Department posted on social media saying, "Two (funnels) were spotted on the southern edge of town while a third one was spotted on the north side of town." Around 6 pm, DPD had the tornado sirens activated.

The National Weather Service even deemed it necessary to issue a tornado warning for Lafayette County around 6:10 pm because they anticipated the funnel might have touched down. Luckily, that didn't happen and there are no reports of any damage from that area.

If you have any pictures of the funnels from this evening, feel free to email them to us: connect@wkow.com.

