'Cops & Bobbers' brings Middleton community together with officers

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of kids got up bright and early Saturday morning to learn how to fish from some special pros.

The Middleton Optimist Club and Middleton police officers joined families for the first-ever Cops and Bobbers at Lakeview Park in Middleton.

Organizers say they've been hosting a kids' fishing event for 15 years, but this year decided to give families an opportunity for a bonding experience, as well.

"Over the last year we've decided that in partnership with the police department, it made sense for us re-brand it," says Curtis Fuszard, president of the Middleton Optimist Club. "We wanted the community to engage with the police officers in a very fun and family-focused setting."

Police Chief Chuck Foulke says he was happy to see so many families show up.

"Especially giving these trying times, the police-community relationships are really key, having good relationships with our community," Foulke tells 27 News. "I love to fish and I think this is a really unique thing because it introduces young kids to fishing."



Officers say it was a great opportunity.

"To build those relationships with the community, I think is really important for us," says Officer Kim Wood. "It's also a way for us to give back to the community and the people that we serve every day."

The first 150 kids got free fishing equipment.