Rally opposes Wisconsin's civil service law

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group is rallying at the state Capitol, they say to save civil service in Wisconsin.

A new state law took effect last year, eliminating the requirement for exams when hiring for state jobs. The law replaced the process with a system based on work experience.

Organizers say the rally Saturday aims to send a message to lawmakers.

"We're not going to get the best people running and staffing our agencies, because if it's all reduced to patronage and chronyism, then people who are totally unqualified are going to get that job and they aren't going to know how to do that job and so our government isn't going to function properly," says Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

The changes created more guidelines for disciplining and firing workers. Republicans who passed the bill said the old system was antiquated.