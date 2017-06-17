LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.

The exhibition game featured former men's and women's Badger hockey greats like Ryan Suter, Joel Rumpel and Hilary Knight.

Former Badger and Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner and event host Blake Geoffrion also laced up his skates and played in the game.

"I think this is a special day for me, the university, AJ Degenhardt and just our guys." Said Geoffrion. "We did a good deed today. I think that speaks volumes of our organization, and our guys."

It was Team Red against Team White. The squads skated to an 8-8 tie.

1,354 fans were in attendance raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.