Steve Stricker Shoots A 69 in Third Round Sitting at Two Under

Round three of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills had no shortage of excellent play. Edgerton native Steve Stricker had his best round so far of the weekend shooting a three under 69 to sit at two under heading into the final round on Sunday.

What a day for Justin Thomas.

The 24-year-old Thomas eagled the par-5 18th for just the fifth 63 in U.S. Open history. Vijay Singh was the last player to accomplish the feat in 2003 at Olympia Fields.

Thomas broke the U.S. Open record for low round in relation to par. Thomas' 9-under 63 was one better than Johnny Miller's 63 in the 1973 final round at Oakmont.

After round three Brian Harman is on top of the leaderboard after a 67 today and 12 under overall.

