UW Madison Badgerloop project heads to next phase of SpaceX competition in California

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some UW Madison students are taking their design to the next level in a competition for Space X.

The students showed off their design for a hyperloop Saturday at the University's Mechanical Engineering building.

If you're not familiar with what a hyperloop is, it's a pod made for people moving, housed inside a tube designed to move the pod up to 300 miles per hour, which SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk, believes is the future of travel.

Students spent months on their design and are heading into the next phase of the competition with high hopes.

In fact Christopher Rushmore, Badgerloop's Structural Design Lead says that their team is prepared and ready to head out to this next phase the second to last before the final round.

"Badgerloop started with just a couple of people. At this last competition we had close to 130 people that were working regularly with us to complete this. We went out to California with that, and won an innovation award which was pretty awesome."

Rushmore and his project-mates hope Badgerloop makes it to the final round.

The next phase of the competition is set to take place in California from August 25th through the 27th.

