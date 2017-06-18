Madison Police investigating shots fired on east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a report of shots fired on the city's east side near Cottage Grove Rd. and US 51.

At just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police received several calls of shots fired in the 800 block of Vernon Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they found several shell casings. They also found a vehicle and garage door that had been hit by bullets.

No injuries were reported from the incident. The investigation is ongoing.