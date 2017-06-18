Homicide investigation underway in Sun Prairie - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Homicide investigation underway in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Dept. is investigating a homicide on the city's south side.

At about 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of South Bird St. for a report of a person shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 33-year-old man with fatal injuries.

Police don't believe the shooting was random. The investigation is ongoing.

