Two seriously injured in Clyman deck collapse

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
CLYMAN (WKOW)  --  The  Dodge County Sheriff's office says two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after an apartment deck collapsed underneath them Saturday night. 

A news release Sunday says deputies were sent just before 9:00 p.m. to a home at at 962 Main St. in Clyman where two people had fallen through the area from an upper apartment. 
 
A woman, 46, and a man,40, had walked out on the deck when it collapsed under them; they fell with the deck onto the concrete driveway below.  

Officials say both people were conscious and alert after it happened, but were seriously injured. They were taken by helicopter to a hospital in Summit.  Their names have not been released. 

The building owner told officials the deck had been inspected about two years ago.  

