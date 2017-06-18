Father's Day messages from Governor Walker and Rep. Paul Ryan

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Two state leaders have issued perspectives on their fatherhood today.

The following comments were released from U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who represents the Janesville area:

My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam changed my focus in life from career to family—they are my highest priority.

Now, as my kids enter their teens, I'm learning that you've got to find hobbies that keep you engrained with them. Whether it's riding bikes, hunting, or just hanging out around a bonfire, spending time with your kids is just the most peaceful, loving, beautiful feeling that a dad can have.

For all the dads, this is the most important job we will ever have. I hope you have a very happy Father's Day.

Governor Scott Walker also released the following statement , along with an official proclamation declaring Father's Day throughout Wisconsin.

Today on Father’s Day, we thank all of Wisconsin’s dads for their strength, encouragement, and support. Through our fathers, we learn right from wrong, how to stand up for what we believe in, and the importance of always pursuing our dreams.

Today, and every day, I’d like to thank Wisconsin’s dads for serving as strong role models for their sons and daughters, and for shaping their children, families, and communities.

Thank you to my father Llew Walker for serving as that role model for me and my brother David. Being a father to Matt and Alex is a joy and responsibility I have cherished. So, from one father to another, I wish the dads of Wisconsin a very happy Father’s Day.