Four young teens arrested in Madison park fire/vandalism

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say evidence collected at the scene and witness' information led them to arrest four kids for a fire at city park earlier this month.

A department news release Sunday states four teens between the ages of 12-13 have been implicated in the fire that happened June 7 at the Odana Hills Park, 5201 Milward Drive. The destruction caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to playground equipment there.

Investigators determined the motive was to burn school supplies. The teens reportedly used lighters to burn their personal items in what police say is an area built from highly flammable materials.

Police say the Dane County district attorney will likely charge the teens for negligent handling of burning materials.

Their names have not been released but they are identified as a 12-year-old girl, two 13-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy, all from Madison.