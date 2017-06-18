Sun Prairie apartment residents shaken by Sunday morning homicide

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Residents of an apartment complex in Sun Prairie were shaken by tragedy early Sunday morning when a man was found dead in a nearby parking lot.

Sun Prairie Police officials say a 33-year-old man was found with fatal gunshot injuries in a parking lot of the Rolling Ridge Apartments.

Damion Taylor, a resident of the apartment community, says he was sleeping when police responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

"The last thing you want to wake up to is a tragedy," said Taylor, who was woken up by his teenage son, De'von, who saw police activity outside their apartment window. "[He said] something might have happened."

De'von says he thinks he heard the gunshots go off.

"It sounded like a little firecracker and within five to ten minutes later I heard sirens," said Taylor. "I never thought of this happening so close to my home."

The shooting happened nearby a playground where Taylor says where children often play at.

"The kids play together, but when you have something like this you think twice as a parent to let your kids go outside and play anymore," said Taylor.

Taylor and his wife also have a 9-year-old daughter. They feel the neighborhood isn't safe anymore family and are now looking into possibly moving away.

"We don't feel we should be prisoners in the area that we're at," said Taylor, who noted a similar situation happened when they first moved in 14 years ago. "It's a small community, we like it here but with these events happening can't feel safe here."

