Cottage Grove festival supports volunteer firefighters for 86th year

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Cottage Grove firefighters are getting some help from the community this weekend.



The volunteer fire department spent all weekend at Fireman's Park for the Cottage Grove Fireman's Festival's 86th year. All the money raised at the four-day festival goes to the fire department. Fire officials use the money to pay for recruiting new volunteer firefighters and buying new equipment to help the community.

"We are very community-driven, both in the community as well as on the fire side," says Erik Severson, a fire department staff member organizes the festival. "The community gives by coming and supporting here and we also give back to the community, obviously, doing our fire prevention and protection."

Severson says organizers try to keep all ages in mind when they plan the festival, so they have activities like a carnival. food and a DJ and live bands.



Sunday was an opportunity for families to celebrate Father's Day with a pancake breakfast, a horse pull and baseball games.

