Families spend time with dad in Mt. Horeb for Father's Day picnic

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- Dozens of families spent a relaxing day outside in Mt. Horeb to celebrate dad this Father's Day.



People gathered at Donald County Park for the annual "Bring your Pop to Pop's Knoll" Father's Day Picnic. The free event had activities for kids like horse painting, scavenger hunts, music and, of course, picnic foods.



"We try to try and keep the kids involved this is a family park we don't have any big sports here," says Roger Parr, with Friends of Donald Park. "We have a couple things, but the family and the Father's Day is how we get the family together and spend time with mom and dad."



Organizers say about 150 to 200 people showed up at the picnic Sunday. They plan to continue this annual park tradition.