DNR working with city after fish kill in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- State wildlife officials are working with the city of Beaver Dam after city officials say construction work caused a fish kill on the Beaver Dam River.

People in the area sent us images of the dam over the weekend, showing dozens of dead fish.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon saying the incident happened when a construction crew lowered water levels to pour concrete in culverts on Cooper Street.



"In order for the crew to get concrete work done for the culverts they have to have a dry area. Because of all the delays due to rain this winter/spring we have been confronted with claims of negligence in not helping the construction crew in keeping the area clear of water. In order to create a dry working area for the culverts, staff shut water levels to the minimum level specifications of the DNR," she says in her statement.

Glewen says the crews didn't anticipate the fish kill and reopened the dam as soon as they realized the problem.

DNR officials will be in Beaver Dam Monday to look at how to finish the project without impacting the fish.



The mayor invites anyone to come to the city council meeting Monday night at 7 p.m. to share their comments on the incident.



The Beaver Dam Daily Citizen reports the fish kill happened Thursday.