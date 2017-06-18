MISSING PERSON ALERT: Janesville Police searching for missing 20-year-old Annelise Wolf

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- Janesville Police needs your help in finding a missing "at risk" person.

Annelise Wolf was last seen in the 2800 block of Bond Place in Janesville about 5 p.m. Sunday. She is described as a white female, 20-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 130 lbs. Police say she was wearing leopard print shoes, blue jeans, and unknown shirt.



Wolf left her home to go for a walk. She is intellectually disabled. She has previous incidents of going for a walk and not immediately returning. On a recent incident she was located in Madison.



If you have information that can assist in helping safely find Annelise Wolf, please call 911 or contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244.