Brooks Koepka pulls away to claim U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- The scores were low at Erin Hills this weekend, and no one had a lower total that Brooks Koepka.
   The 27-year-old Koepka earned his first major victory with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open by four strokes over Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. Koepka grabbed control with three straight birdies on the back nine and matched Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open record by finishing at 16 under.
   Koepka earned $2.16 million, the largest single-day earnings in golf. He's also the seventh straight first-time major champion in men's golf.
   Harman's bogey on the par-4 12th put Koepka ahead to stay. The lead grew as Koepka birdied 14, 15 and 16
   Harman completed his tournament with an even-par 72, while Matsuyama closed with a 66 to climb the leaderboard.
   Tommy Fleetwood finished fourth, five shots back and one ahead of Rickie Fowler, Bill Haas and Xander Schauffele.
   Justin Thomas was unable to sustain momentum after carding a 9-under 63 Saturday, the best round in relation to par at a U.S. Open. Thomas began the final round one stroke back before carding a 75 that left him eight off the pace. Edgerton native Steve Stricker closed out at 5-under, putting up back-to-back rounds of 69. 
   University Texas product Scottie Scheffler is the low amateur for this year's Open. The 20-year-old closed with a birdie and finished at 1-under 287, one shot better than amateur Cameron Champ.


 

  • LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

  • UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

  • Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

